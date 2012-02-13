STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.45 percent at 17,828.1 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.44 percent higher at 5,405.05 points in choppy trade on investor optimism as Greece edged closer to securing a bailout fund. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond nearly steady at 8.20 percent, from 8.19 percent at Friday's close, with traders expecting the Reserve Bank of India to buy debt through open market operations to support a scheduled bond auction in the week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.1350/1400 to the dollar, from Friday's close of 49.40/41 to the dollar, on robust dollar inflows after the currency fell initially on import payments for oil and traders said they were watching Greece for direction on fund flows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.35 percent versus Friday's 7.37 percent, while the one-year rate was at 8.13 percent from 8.12 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.80/90 percent, higher than Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as demand picked up in the first week of the reporting cycle. On Saturday, it closed at 8.80/85 percent in an illiquid market. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 117 rupees at 28,143 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17828.1 0.45 DOLLEX-30 2977.62 1.39 DOLLEX-100 1967.16 1.4 DOLLEX-200 742.45 1.41 BSE-100 9343.34 0.42 BSE-200 2191.15 0.43 BSE-500 6854.49 0.43 BSE MID-CAP 6287.32 0.65 BSE SMALL-CAP 6915.82 0.36 BSE AUTO 9799.31 0.88 BSE-CG 10257.87 -0.35 BSE-CD 6241.36 1.18 BSE-FMCG 4135.1 0.1 BSE-HC 6390.02 0.68 BSE IPO 1571.29 0.65 BSE-IT 6042.24 -0.13 BSE METALS 12474.33 0.89 BSE OIL & GAS 8851.91 0.93 BSE POWER 2181.52 0.19 BSE REALTY 1895.63 0.43 BSE-PSU 7696.32 0.31 BSE-TECK 3573.15 -0.22 BSE BANKEX 12056.02 0.58 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1155 0.36 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)