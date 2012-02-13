STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.45 percent at
17,828.1 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.44 percent
higher at 5,405.05 points in choppy trade on investor optimism
as Greece edged closer to securing a bailout fund.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond
nearly steady at 8.20 percent, from 8.19 percent
at Friday's close, with traders expecting the Reserve Bank of
India to buy debt through open market operations to support a
scheduled bond auction in the week.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 49.1350/1400 to the dollar, from Friday's close
of 49.40/41 to the dollar, on robust dollar inflows after the
currency fell initially on import payments for oil and traders
said they were watching Greece for direction on fund flows.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.35
percent versus Friday's 7.37 percent, while the one-year rate
was at 8.13 percent from 8.12 percent previously.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate was at 8.80/90 percent, higher than
Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as demand picked up in the
first week of the reporting cycle. On Saturday, it closed at
8.80/85 percent in an illiquid market.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange
of India was down 117 rupees at 28,143 rupees per 10 grams.
BSE INDICES
-----------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 17828.1 0.45
DOLLEX-30 2977.62 1.39
DOLLEX-100 1967.16 1.4
DOLLEX-200 742.45 1.41
BSE-100 9343.34 0.42
BSE-200 2191.15 0.43
BSE-500 6854.49 0.43
BSE MID-CAP 6287.32 0.65
BSE SMALL-CAP 6915.82 0.36
BSE AUTO 9799.31 0.88
BSE-CG 10257.87 -0.35
BSE-CD 6241.36 1.18
BSE-FMCG 4135.1 0.1
BSE-HC 6390.02 0.68
BSE IPO 1571.29 0.65
BSE-IT 6042.24 -0.13
BSE METALS 12474.33 0.89
BSE OIL & GAS 8851.91 0.93
BSE POWER 2181.52 0.19
BSE REALTY 1895.63 0.43
BSE-PSU 7696.32 0.31
BSE-TECK 3573.15 -0.22
BSE BANKEX 12056.02 0.58
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1155 0.36
-----------------------
