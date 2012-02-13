STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 0.14 percent at 17,772.84 points and the 50-share Nifty settled 0.16 percent higher at 5,390.2 points, as improved global sentiment on hopes of stability in Greece eased worries over weak domestic corporate earnings. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.20 percent, nearly steady at Friday's close of 8.19 percent, with traders expecting the Reserve Bank of India to buy debt through open market operations to support a scheduled bond auction in the week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.24/25 to the dollar, from Friday's close of 49.40/41 to the dollar, helped by robust dollar inflows and a bounce back in local shares after an improvement in risk appetite as Greece inched closer to securing the bailout. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.35 percent versus Friday's 7.37 percent, while the one-year rate was steady at 8.12 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.75/80 percent, higher than Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent for three-day loans, as demand was robust in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. On Saturday, the rate closed at 8.80/85 percent in an illiquid market. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 109 rupees at 28,150 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17772.84 0.14 DOLLEX-30 2966.05 0.99 DOLLEX-100 1960.5 1.06 DOLLEX-200 739.89 1.06 BSE-100 9323.04 0.2 BSE-200 2186.28 0.21 BSE-500 6839.78 0.21 BSE MID-CAP 6275.06 0.46 BSE SMALL-CAP 6903.57 0.18 BSE AUTO 9795.42 0.84 BSE-CG 10216.73 -0.75 BSE-CD 6206.72 0.61 BSE-FMCG 4128.75 -0.05 BSE-HC 6369.6 0.35 BSE IPO 1567.68 0.42 BSE-IT 6034.22 -0.26 BSE METALS 12489.36 1.01 BSE OIL & GAS 8793.91 0.27 BSE POWER 2182.87 0.25 BSE REALTY 1890.49 0.16 BSE-PSU 7672.77 -0 BSE-TECK 3568.94 -0.34 BSE BANKEX 12029.51 0.36 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1152.28 0.13 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)