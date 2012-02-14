STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.01 percent at 17,771.09 points and the 50-share Nifty also down 0.01 percent at 5,389.55 points, as investors turned cautious about the global economy after rating agency Moody's warned it may cut its triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond down 2 basis points at 8.19 percent, on risk aversion after rating agency Moody's warned it could downgrade top-rated sovereigns including Britain. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.36/37 to the dollar, weaker than Monday's close of 49.19/20 to the dollar, on worries over foreign fund outflow after rating agency Moody's warned it may cut its triple-A ratings for France, Britain and Austria. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.32 percent from Monday's close of 7.34 percent, while the one-year rate at 8.09 percent from 8.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.85/8.90 percent, marginally higher than Monday's close of 8.80/90 percent, as demand was stronger in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17771.09 -0.01 DOLLEX-30 2955.19 -0.37 DOLLEX-100 1955.78 -0.24 DOLLEX-200 738.45 -0.19 BSE-100 9333.7 0.11 BSE-200 2189.77 0.16 BSE-500 6852.49 0.19 BSE MID-CAP 6302.98 0.44 BSE SMALL-CAP 6928.42 0.36 BSE AUTO 9864.96 0.71 BSE-CG 10218.27 0.02 BSE-CD 6239.02 0.52 BSE-FMCG 4136.27 0.18 BSE-HC 6344.65 -0.39 BSE IPO 1574.88 0.46 BSE-IT 6021.46 -0.21 BSE METALS 12521.93 0.26 BSE OIL & GAS 8790.31 -0.04 BSE POWER 2181.47 -0.06 BSE REALTY 1907.56 0.9 BSE-PSU 7714.16 0.54 BSE-TECK 3564.84 -0.11 BSE BANKEX 12079.11 0.41 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1151.86 -0.04 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)