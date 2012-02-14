STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.17 percent at 17,803.52, while the 50-share Nifty was 0.21 percent higher at 5,401.6 in choppy trade as investors turned cautious about the global economy after ratings agency Moody's warned that it may cut its triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 2 basis points at 8.19 percent on risk aversion after the Moody's warning. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.31/32 to the dollar, down from Monday's close of 49.19/20, on worries about foreign fund outflows on the Moody's news. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.31 percent, down from Monday's close of 7.34 percent, while the one-year rate was at 8.09 percent, down from 8.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was 8.80/8.85 percent, marginally higher than Monday's close of 8.80/90 percent. Demand was stronger in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 115 rupees at 28,004 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17803.52 0.17 DOLLEX-30 2964.84 -0.04 DOLLEX-100 1961.88 0.07 DOLLEX-200 740.83 0.13 BSE-100 9351.42 0.3 BSE-200 2194.15 0.36 BSE-500 6866.21 0.39 BSE MID-CAP 6315.06 0.64 BSE SMALL-CAP 6953.47 0.72 BSE AUTO 9877.87 0.84 BSE-CG 10294.09 0.76 BSE-CD 6255.52 0.79 BSE-FMCG 4148.23 0.47 BSE-HC 6330.99 -0.61 BSE IPO 1578.29 0.68 BSE-IT 6012.67 -0.36 BSE METALS 12527.25 0.3 BSE OIL & GAS 8820.27 0.3 BSE POWER 2180.34 -0.12 BSE REALTY 1914.24 1.26 BSE-PSU 7738.04 0.85 BSE-TECK 3555.3 -0.38 BSE BANKEX 12147.75 0.98 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1151.24 -0.09 S&P CNX NIFTY 5401.6 0.21 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Ted Kerr)