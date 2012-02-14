STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.21 percent at 17,810.84, while the 50-share Nifty was 0.28 percent higher at 5,405.05 in choppy trade as investors turned cautious about the global economy after ratings agency Moody's warned that it may cut its triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 3 basis points at 8.18 percent as January headline inflation rose a slower-than-expected 6.55 percent from a year ago. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.28/29 to the dollar, down from Monday's close of 49.19/20, on worries about foreign fund outflows on a warning from Moody's that it may downgrade top-rated sovereigns. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.26 percent, down from Monday's close of 7.34 percent, while the one-year rate was at 8.04 percent, down from 8.10 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was 8.80/8.85 percent versus Monday's close of 8.80/90 percent. Demand was stronger in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 104 rupees at 28,015 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17810.84 0.21 DOLLEX-30 2966.96 0.03 DOLLEX-100 1961.91 0.07 DOLLEX-200 740.86 0.13 BSE-100 9347.8 0.27 BSE-200 2193.36 0.32 BSE-500 6864.5 0.36 BSE MID-CAP 6315.25 0.64 BSE SMALL-CAP 6947.46 0.64 BSE AUTO 9912.25 1.19 BSE-CG 10266.07 0.48 BSE-CD 6234.43 0.45 BSE-FMCG 4139.39 0.26 BSE-HC 6336.54 -0.52 BSE IPO 1574.88 0.46 BSE-IT 6030.13 -0.07 BSE METALS 12543.18 0.43 BSE OIL & GAS 8808.97 0.17 BSE POWER 2174.59 -0.38 BSE REALTY 1910.45 1.06 BSE-PSU 7711.15 0.5 BSE-TECK 3565.33 -0.1 BSE BANKEX 12121.97 0.77 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1151.36 -0.08 S&P CNX NIFTY 5405.05 0.28 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)