STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.11 percent at 17,792.11, while the 50-share Nifty was 0.20 percent higher at 5,400.9 in choppy trade as investors turned cautious about the global economy after rating agency Moody's warned that it may cut its triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 4 basis points at 8.17 percent on a slower-than-expected 6.55 percent rise in January inflation. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.27/28 to the dollar, down from Monday's close of 49.19/20, on dollar demand from oil refiners, but gains in local shares limited the fall. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.25 percent, down from Monday's close of 7.34 percent, while the one-year rate was at 8.04 percent, down from 8.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was 8.75/8.80 percent, marginally lower than Monday's close of 8.80/90 percent, as demand tapered off in the second half of the day. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 120 rupees at 27,999 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17792.11 0.11 DOLLEX-30 2964.72 -0.04 DOLLEX-100 1961.4 0.05 DOLLEX-200 740.78 0.12 BSE-100 9341.55 0.2 BSE-200 2192.24 0.27 BSE-500 6862.67 0.33 BSE MID-CAP 6338.28 1.01 BSE SMALL-CAP 6958.08 0.79 BSE AUTO 9912.87 1.2 BSE-CG 10328.38 1.09 BSE-CD 6238.91 0.52 BSE-FMCG 4130.97 0.05 BSE-HC 6334.16 -0.56 BSE IPO 1575.03 0.47 BSE-IT 6028.1 -0.1 BSE METALS 12542.9 0.43 BSE OIL & GAS 8767.45 -0.3 BSE POWER 2179.82 -0.14 BSE REALTY 1928.18 1.99 BSE-PSU 7690.16 0.23 BSE-TECK 3565.95 -0.08 BSE BANKEX 12098.28 0.57 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1149.68 -0.23 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)