Feb 14 STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index settled 0.43 percent higher at 17,848.57, while the 50-share Nifty ended 0.48 percent higher at 5,416.05 after better-than-expected quarterly results from Tata Motors and short covering in some frontline stocks late in the session. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 3 basis points at 8.18 percent after January inflation rate showed slower-than-expected rise at 6.55 percent, and on hopes of debt buys. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.2975/3050 to the dollar, down from Monday's close of 49.19/20, on dollar demand from oil refiners, but gains in local shares limited the fall. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.26 percent, down from Monday's close of 7.34 percent, while the one-year rate was at 8.05 percent, down from 8.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was 8.75/8.80 percent, marginally lower than Monday's close of 8.80/90 percent, as demand tapered off in the second half of the session. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 74 rupees at 28,045 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17848.57 0.43 DOLLEX-30 2974.15 0.27 DOLLEX-100 1966.63 0.31 DOLLEX-200 742.62 0.37 BSE-100 9366.47 0.47 BSE-200 2197.67 0.52 BSE-500 6878.82 0.57 BSE MID-CAP 6347.22 1.15 BSE SMALL-CAP 6960.66 0.83 BSE AUTO 10005.14 2.14 BSE-CG 10452.15 2.3 BSE-CD 6246.89 0.65 BSE-FMCG 4136.28 0.18 BSE-HC 6333.06 -0.57 BSE IPO 1576.18 0.54 BSE-IT 6042.12 0.13 BSE METALS 12527.44 0.3 BSE OIL & GAS 8775.41 -0.21 BSE POWER 2187.24 0.2 BSE REALTY 1933.77 2.29 BSE-PSU 7696.64 0.31 BSE-TECK 3572.58 0.1 BSE BANKEX 12127.07 0.81 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1150.85 -0.12 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)