Feb 14 STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended 0.43 percent higher at 17,848.57, while the 50-share Nifty ended 0.48 percent higher at 5,416.05 to their highest close in more than six months, helped by a late bout of short-covering, although investors remained cautious after a recent rally in the Indian market. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended down 3 basis points at 8.18 percent after January inflation rate showed slower-than-expected rise at 6.55 percent, and on hopes that the RBI will buy more debt. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 49.36/37 to the dollar, down from Monday's close of 49.19/20, on dollar demand from oil refiners, but gains in local shares limited the fall. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.24 percent, down from Monday's close of 7.34 percent, while the one-year rate was at 8.03 percent, down from 8.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate ended 8.65/8.70 percent, marginally lower than Monday's close of 8.80/90 percent, as demand tapered off in the second half of the session. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 72 rupees at 28,047 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17848.57 0.43 DOLLEX-30 2974.15 0.27 DOLLEX-100 1966.63 0.31 DOLLEX-200 742.62 0.37 BSE-100 9366.47 0.47 BSE-200 2197.67 0.52 BSE-500 6878.82 0.57 BSE MID-CAP 6347.22 1.15 BSE SMALL-CAP 6960.66 0.83 BSE AUTO 10005.14 2.14 BSE-CG 10452.15 2.3 BSE-CD 6246.89 0.65 BSE-FMCG 4136.28 0.18 BSE-HC 6333.06 -0.57 BSE IPO 1576.18 0.54 BSE-IT 6042.12 0.13 BSE METALS 12527.44 0.3 BSE OIL & GAS 8775.41 -0.21 BSE POWER 2187.24 0.2 BSE REALTY 1933.77 2.29 BSE-PSU 7696.64 0.31 BSE-TECK 3572.58 0.1 BSE BANKEX 12127.07 0.81 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1150.85 -0.12 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)