STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index 1.19 percent higher at 18,061.68, while the 50-share Nifty 1.16 percent higher at 5,478.8, led by automaker Tata Motors' strong quarterly results which boosted investor confidence. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.18 percent, steady from Tuesday's close as the intial buying spree fizzled out on profit taking. The central bank's announcement of 100 billion debt buy offer keeps underlying mood positive. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.26/27 to the dollar, stronger from Tuesday's close of 49.36/37, following the surge in local shares and in anticipation of robust dollar inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.26 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 7.24 percent, while the one-year rate was at 8.04 percent, up from 8.03 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.80/8.85 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent, on strong demand in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 18061.68 1.19 DOLLEX-30 3009.67 1.19 DOLLEX-100 1990.98 1.24 DOLLEX-200 751.76 1.23 BSE-100 9481.96 1.23 BSE-200 2224.61 1.23 BSE-500 6960.73 1.19 BSE MID-CAP 6418.6 1.12 BSE SMALL-CAP 7011.62 0.73 BSE AUTO 10301.03 2.96 BSE-CG 10673.07 2.11 BSE-CD 6334.35 1.4 BSE-FMCG 4153.65 0.42 BSE-HC 6395.33 0.98 BSE IPO 1593.9 1.12 BSE-IT 6094.42 0.87 BSE METALS 12691.37 1.31 BSE OIL & GAS 8798.29 0.26 BSE POWER 2211.64 1.12 BSE REALTY 1983.5 2.57 BSE-PSU 7769.02 0.94 BSE-TECK 3606.62 0.95 BSE BANKEX 12332.38 1.69 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1161.77 0.95 S&P CNX NIFTY 5478.8 1.16 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)