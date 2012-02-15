STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.52 percent at 18,119.93 while the 50-share Nifty was up 1.52 percent at 5,498.45, led by Tata Motors after it reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit. Signs of easing inflation also boosted banks. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.17 percent, down a bit from Tuesday's close of 8.18 percent, as cheer over the central bank's plan to buy bonds this week was tempered by concerns over how the government will tackle its bulging fiscal deficit. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.26/27 to the dollar, up from Tuesday's close of 49.36/37, on rising capital inflows and as appetite for risk got a boost after China said it would keep investing in European debt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.26 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 7.24 percent, while the one-year rate was at 8.04 percent, up from 8.03 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.90/8.95 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent, on strong demand in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 16 rupees at 28,101 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 18119.93 1.52 DOLLEX-30 3022.22 1.62 DOLLEX-100 1999.42 1.67 DOLLEX-200 755.12 1.68 BSE-100 9514.92 1.58 BSE-200 2232.86 1.6 BSE-500 6986.91 1.57 BSE MID-CAP 6452.9 1.66 BSE SMALL-CAP 7036.89 1.1 BSE AUTO 10350.17 3.45 BSE-CG 10789.76 3.23 BSE-CD 6385.36 2.22 BSE-FMCG 4151.08 0.36 BSE-HC 6403.83 1.12 BSE IPO 1599.1 1.45 BSE-IT 6121.2 1.31 BSE METALS 12786.06 2.06 BSE OIL & GAS 8775.67 0 BSE POWER 2221.93 1.59 BSE REALTY 1988.36 2.82 BSE-PSU 7799.82 1.34 BSE-TECK 3625.4 1.48 BSE BANKEX 12345.9 1.8 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1165.28 1.25 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Ted Kerr)