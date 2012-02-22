STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.35 percent at 18,364.53 and the 50-share Nifty 0.49 percent lower at 5,579.9, as investors locked in profits after the main index climbed to its highest close in nearly seven months in the previous session. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was 8.21 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 8.17 percent, as the central bank desisted from announcing any debt buy in the week despite tight liquidity. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.23/24 to the dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 49.305/315, buoyed by continuing capital flows into local stocks and debt, although strong demand for dollars from oil importers limited the local currency's rise. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.35 percent from the previous close of 7.32 percent, while the one-year rate was 8.09 percent from 8.06 percent on Tuesday. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was 8.70/8.75 percent, lower than Tuesday's close of 8.80/8.85 percent, as demand eased in the second week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 135 rupees at 28,515 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 18364.53 -0.35 DOLLEX-30 3065.9 -0.17 DOLLEX-100 2029.54 -0.45 DOLLEX-200 766.03 -0.51 BSE-100 9647.45 -0.63 BSE-200 2262.59 -0.69 BSE-500 7078.83 -0.71 BSE MID-CAP 6527.77 -1.16 BSE SMALL-CAP 7128.83 -1.02 BSE AUTO 10276.6 -0.52 BSE-CG 11123.87 -0.71 BSE-CD 6677.72 -2.74 BSE-FMCG 4161.44 -0.17 BSE-HC 6389.24 0.16 BSE IPO 1614.83 -0.92 BSE-IT 6314.02 0.92 BSE METALS 12460.08 -1.57 BSE OIL & GAS 8916 0.83 BSE POWER 2366.12 -0.84 BSE REALTY 2109.17 -2.8 BSE-PSU 7900.08 -0.86 BSE-TECK 3714.38 0.31 BSE BANKEX 12595.73 -1.89 BSE TAS 1179.67 -0.18 SHARIAH ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)