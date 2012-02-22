STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.92 percent at 18,259.92 and the 50-share Nifty 1.1 percent lower at 5,545.5, as investors locked in profits after the main index climbed to its highest close in nearly seven months in the previous session. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was 8.21 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 8.17 percent, as the central bank desisted from announcing any debt buy in the week despite tight liquidity. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.23/24 to the dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 49.305/315, buoyed by strong capital flows, although strong demand for dollars from oil importers and negative local stocks limited the local currency's rise. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.38 percent from the previous close of 7.32 percent, while the one-year rate was 8.10 percent from 8.06 percent on Tuesday. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was 8.70/8.75 percent, lower than Tuesday's close of 8.80/8.85 percent, as demand eased in the second week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 104 rupees at 28,484 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 18259.92 -0.92 DOLLEX-30 3048.7 -0.73 DOLLEX-100 2014.91 -1.17 DOLLEX-200 760.39 -1.24 BSE-100 9577.9 -1.35 BSE-200 2245.92 -1.42 BSE-500 7025.38 -1.46 BSE MID-CAP 6467.65 -2.07 BSE SMALL-CAP 7067.32 -1.87 BSE AUTO 10236.31 -0.91 BSE-CG 11110.22 -0.83 BSE-CD 6609.39 -3.74 BSE-FMCG 4151.27 -0.41 BSE-HC 6353.34 -0.4 BSE IPO 1596.9 -2.02 BSE-IT 6327.43 1.13 BSE METALS 12312.3 -2.73 BSE OIL & GAS 8783.38 -0.67 BSE POWER 2336.42 -2.09 BSE REALTY 2082.8 -4.02 BSE-PSU 7835.52 -1.67 BSE-TECK 3704.73 0.05 BSE BANKEX 12494.71 -2.68 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1170.74 -0.93 S&P CNX NIFTY 5545.5 -1.1 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)