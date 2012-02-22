STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 1.54 percent at 18,145.25 and the 50-share Nifty ended 1.82 percent lower at 5,505.35, reversing early gains, as investors turned cautious and booked profits after a recent rally pushed up the benchmark index to its highest close in nearly seven months in the previous session. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended at 8.22 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 8.17 percent, as traders feared possibility of an unscheduled auction next week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 49.22/23 to the dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 49.305/315, buoyed by strong capital flows, though demand for dollars from oil importers and negative local stocks limited the rise. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.38 percent compared with its previous close of 7.32 percent, while the one-year rate was at 8.11 percent from 8.06 percent on Tuesday. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate ended at 8.50/8.55 percent, lower than Tuesday's close of 8.80/8.85 percent, as demand eased in the second week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 123 rupees at 28,503 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 18145.25 -1.54 DOLLEX-30 3029.43 -1.36 DOLLEX-100 1998.2 -1.99 DOLLEX-200 753.76 -2.1 BSE-100 9498.48 -2.17 BSE-200 2226.33 -2.28 BSE-500 6960.61 -2.37 BSE MID-CAP 6375.69 -3.46 BSE 6969.06 -3.24 SMALL-CAP BSE AUTO 10170.62 -1.55 BSE-CG 10940.08 -2.35 BSE-CD 6527.68 -4.93 BSE-FMCG 4144.3 -0.58 BSE-HC 6328.11 -0.8 BSE IPO 1574.88 -3.38 BSE-IT 6284.61 0.45 BSE METALS 12115.08 -4.29 BSE OIL & 8773.06 -0.78 GAS BSE POWER 2296.68 -3.75 BSE REALTY 2023.1 -6.77 BSE-PSU 7752.74 -2.71 BSE-TECK 3680.03 -0.62 BSE BANKEX 12348.87 -3.82 BSE TAS 1164.76 -1.44 SHARIAH ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)