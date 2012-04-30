MUMBAI, April 30 STOCKS ----------------------- The main 30-share BSE index closed up 0.76 percent at 17,318.81 points and the 50-share NSE index 0.75 percent at 5,248.15 points, led by gains in software services exporters as valuations were seen more attractive after recent falls and on hopes for more monetary easing in the key U.S. market. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.67 percent, up 2 basis points, as traders lightened positions ahead of the auction details. RUPEE -------------- The rupee fell to 52.73/74 per dollar compared with Friday's close of 52.54/55, hit by heavy demand for dollars from oil importers and tracking a euro that was under pressure. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The one-year swap rate ended 2 bps higher at 8.01 percent, and five-year rate closed at 7.62 percent, up 2 basis points. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate closed at 8.90/8.95 percent from Friday's close of 8.30/8.35 percent for three-day loans, as liquidity deficit remained high amid continued heavy debt supply. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)