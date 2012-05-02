MUMBAI, May 02 STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark index gains 0.6 percent led by Hindustan Unilever after the consumer goods maker beat market estimates and as ICICI bank rises for a fourth session, after posting on Friday a larger-than-expected 31 percent rise in quarterly profit. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points higher at 8.70 percent as traders cut positions in the run up to the 180-billion-rupee auction. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR now higher at 52.7825/7925 versus 52.73/74 Monday close, as oil demand kicks in negating positive domestic stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The one-year swap rate is down 1 bp at 8.00 percent, and five-year rate up 1 bp at 7.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate at 8.40/8.50 percent, as liquidity remains tight and some foreign banks emerged as buyers. It had closed at 8.90/95 percent on Monday on a late surge in demand for funds. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com / manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.ne)