MUMBAI, May 02 STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark index gave up most gains in afternoon trade and was up 0.06 percent, while the 50-share index was flat, due to profit taking in banking shares and as select auto majors extended falls post the decline in April vehicle sales. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point higher at 8.68 percent, ahead of Friday's 180-billion-rupees auction. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee dipped below 53 to the dollar to touch a near four-month low, but suspected intervention by the central bank helped it recoup some losses. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The one-year swap rate is up 1 bp at 8.02 percent, and five-year rate down 1 bp at 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate at 8.40/8.45 percent, as liquidity remains tight and some foreign banks emerged as buyers. It had closed at 8.90/95 percent on Monday on a late surge in demand for funds.