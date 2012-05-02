MUMBAI, May 2 STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark index fell 0.1 percent, while the 50-share index lost 0.2, as auto makers fell because of disappointment over their April sales, while banks suffered from profit-taking after recent gains. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis point to 8.63 percent, as dealers suspect the central bank bought bonds in secondary markets to offset the liquidity impact from a potential intervention in currency markets. RUPEE -------------- The rupee fell to a low of 53.02 to the dollar on Wednesday, a level last seen on Jan. 5, as oil importers bought the U.S. currency, but suspected central bank intervention helped it recoup some losses. USD/INR closed at 52.96/97. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The one-year swap rate was range-bound at 8.01 percent, while the five-year rate fell 5 bps to 7.57 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate closed at 8.35/8.40 percent, in line with recent ranges as liquidity remained tight. It had closed at 8.90/95 percent on Monday on a late surge in demand for funds. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / rafael.nam.reuters.com@reuters.net)