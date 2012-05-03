MUMBAI, May 2 STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark index fell 0.57 percent, while the 50-share index lost 0.63 percent, led by fall in banks shares after RBI directed banks to set aside more capital, to avoid future uncertainties. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 basis points to 8.61 percent as traders continue to cover short positions for a second straight session on expectation for improved liquidity. RUPEE -------------- The rupee falls to a new 4-month low, now at 53.18/19 to the dollar vs 52.96/97 last close. It hit an intraday low of 53.26, a new four-month high. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The one-year swap rate was flat at 8.02 percent, while the five-year rate fell 2 bps to 7.56 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate at 8.30/8.35 percent, compared to previous close of 8.35/8.40 percent on Wednesday as hefty upcoming bond redemptions raised hopes for an improvement in cash conditions. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)