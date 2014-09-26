MUMBAI, Sept 26 Indian markets rallied after Standard & Poor's upgraded the country's outlook to stable from negative saying the country's government mandate and improved political setting offered a conducive environment for reforms.

The Indian rupee rose to a day's high of 61.0050 to the dollar, its strongest intraday gain since Sept. 12 after the S&P news. India's BSE index gained 0.6 percent, heading towards snapping its 3-day fall.

The 10-year government bond yield eased 6 basis points on the day to 8.43 percent, its biggest fall since Sept. 18.

For more on S&P's India outlook upgrade, see: , (Reporting by Mumbai markets team, Writing by Suvashree Dey Choudhury;; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)