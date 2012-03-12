MUMBAI, March 12 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to open lower on Monday as mounting supplies due to higher estimated crop dampen demand, analysts said.

* Around 15,000-17,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have been arriving daily at the Unjha spot market in Gujarat. Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from a year ago.

* The most-active March jeera contract ended 2.51 percent lower at 13,297.5 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are seen opening weak on higher supplies in the domestic markets and estimates of a bumper crop.

* The April turmeric contract last ended 3.75 percent down at 4,464 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to edge down on some profit-taking but thin domestic supplies are seen supporting the prices.

* Supplies are seen down as farmers hold back stocks awaiting a further rise in prices due to an estimated drop in output.

* The most-active pepper March contract ended 2.46 percent lower at 40,680 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session. It has risen more than 5 percent since the start of the month to March 9.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)