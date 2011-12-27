MUMBAI Dec 27 India's jeera, or cumin
seed, futures are expected to open up on Tuesday on a decline in
daily spot supplies and improved export demand, analysts said.
* On Monday, the most-active January jeera contract
ended 3.26 percent higher at 16,147 rupees per 100 kg, after
hitting a fresh contract high of 16,263 rupees earlier in the
day.
* However, increased sowing in top producing Gujarat state
is seen weighing on sentiment, analysts said.
* As on Dec. 19, cumin seed was sown on 264,000 hectares
from last year's 209,300 hectares in Gujarat.
TURMERIC
* Turmeric futures may open up on concerns about the yield
of the crop but higher carryforward stocks and an expected
higher production next year are seen weighing on sentiment.
* On Monday, the April turmeric contract ended 3.98
percent higher at 4,806 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
contract high of 4,808 rupees earlier in the day.
* Industry officials expect increased supplies for the next
year as well due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.
PEPPER
Pepper futures may open down, due to fresh supplies from the
new season crop and a slowdown in exports, though estimate of
lower domestic production is seen restricting the fall.
* The most-active pepper January contract ended 1.48
percent lower at 33,025 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Supplies from new season pepper have started marginally in
the spot market and are likely to pick up by January.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)