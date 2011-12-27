MUMBAI Dec 27 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to open up on Tuesday on a decline in daily spot supplies and improved export demand, analysts said.

* On Monday, the most-active January jeera contract ended 3.26 percent higher at 16,147 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a fresh contract high of 16,263 rupees earlier in the day.

* However, increased sowing in top producing Gujarat state is seen weighing on sentiment, analysts said.

* As on Dec. 19, cumin seed was sown on 264,000 hectares from last year's 209,300 hectares in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

* Turmeric futures may open up on concerns about the yield of the crop but higher carryforward stocks and an expected higher production next year are seen weighing on sentiment.

* On Monday, the April turmeric contract ended 3.98 percent higher at 4,806 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 4,808 rupees earlier in the day.

* Industry officials expect increased supplies for the next year as well due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.

PEPPER

Pepper futures may open down, due to fresh supplies from the new season crop and a slowdown in exports, though estimate of lower domestic production is seen restricting the fall.

* The most-active pepper January contract ended 1.48 percent lower at 33,025 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Supplies from new season pepper have started marginally in the spot market and are likely to pick up by January.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)