MUMBAI Feb 9 India pepper futures are likely to open lower, weighed by weak export demand and higher arrivals.

* The February pepper contract on the National Commodity Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.24 percent at 29,510 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop in the southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

CUMIN SEEDS

Jeera or cumin seed futures are likely to open higher on continued short-covering, after the commodity shed 8.7 percent since January, analysts said.

* The February jeera contract closed down 3.09 percent higher at 14,626 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Higher production estimates could limit the upside in prices.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open lower on fresh arrivals from the new bumper crop after increased area under cultivation, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract closed 0.69 percent higher at 4,702 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started in spot market in small quantities and are likely to improve in coming weeks. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar & Rajendra Jadhav)