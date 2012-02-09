MUMBAI Feb 9 India pepper futures are
likely to open lower, weighed by weak export demand and higher
arrivals.
* The February pepper contract on the National
Commodity Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.24 percent at
29,510 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new
season crop in the southern Kerala and Karnataka states.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
CUMIN SEEDS
Jeera or cumin seed futures are likely to open higher on
continued short-covering, after the commodity shed 8.7 percent
since January, analysts said.
* The February jeera contract closed down 3.09
percent higher at 14,626 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Higher production estimates could limit the upside in
prices.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are likely to open lower on fresh arrivals
from the new bumper crop after increased area under cultivation,
analysts said.
* The April turmeric contract closed 0.69 percent
higher at 4,702 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started in spot
market in small quantities and are likely to improve in coming
weeks.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar & Rajendra Jadhav)