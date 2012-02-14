MUMBAI Feb 14 India's jeera futures are likely to extend losses on Tuesday due to higher area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions raising hopes of increased production in 2012, analysts said.

* The March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.74 percent at 14,582 rupees per 100 kg on Monday.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Sowing of the spice rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16. [ID: nI8E7NU02H]

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to extend losses for another session weighed by rising arrivals in the local market and as prices drop in the overseas market, analysts said.

* The most-active pepper for February delivery on the NCDEX closed 1.37 percent lower at 29,110 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop and could peak in another 15 days in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open steady as profit-taking driven by an estimated rise in the production is seen offsetting good demand in the spot market, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract closed down 2.84 percent at 5,126 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session, after hitting a contract high of 5,488 rupees earlier in the day.

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets. In southern Andhra Pradesh state, the biggest producer, many farmers are holding back their produce hoping the local government will buy the spice from them to support prices. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav & Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)