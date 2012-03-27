MUMBAI, March 27 Indian shares rose 1.3 percent on Tuesday, helped by short covering ahead of March contracts expiry, on television reports, citing unnamed finance ministry officials, that the government would not target the so-called participatory notes in a blanket manner under its newly proposed rules targeting tax avoidance.

Only participatory notes which fail certain regulatory tests may be subject to taxation, the reports said.

There are still however worries that FIIs would refrain from issuing fresh participatory notes on Indian stocks, pending further clarification from the government.

FMCG and IT stocks were among the major gainers tracking a weak rupee and hopes of decent margins due to price hikes, respectively.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 1.33 percent to 17,280 points, while the 50-share Nifty index rose 1.31 percent to 5,252 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi & Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)