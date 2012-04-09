The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is reflected on a glass window as people look at a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the building in Mumbai November 10, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex provisionally posted its biggest daily fall in two weeks on Monday as banks were hit by fears about slowing deposit growth, while capital good stocks like Larsen & Toubro fell on fears industrial output data due this week would weaken.

Traders, returning after domestic markets were closed on Thursday and Friday, also cited caution ahead of other key events this week, including Infosys' (INFY.NS) earnings on Friday.

State bank of India (SBI.NS) provisionally closed 3.2 percent lower.

L&T (LART.NS) provisionally closed 3.61 percent down while BHEL (BHEL.NS) fell 4.42 percent.

The country's main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed down 1.51 percent at 17,221.14 points and the 50-share NSE index 1.66 percent at 5234.40.

Those falls, if held, would make them the biggest falls since March 26 for both indexes.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)