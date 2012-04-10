People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty posted slight gains on Tuesday as consumer good stocks such as Hindustan Unilever benefitted from a switch to defensive stocks, though oil and gas stocks dropped after a government directive to cut gas tariffs in New Delhi.

Traders were cautious ahead of key risk events, including industrial output and inflation data towards the end of the week, Infosys' (INFY.NS) earnings on Friday, and the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting on April 17.

Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS) provisionally rose 2.6 percent, but Indraprastha Gas (IGL) (IGAS.NS) dropped 33.9 percent.

The country's main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed up 0.12 percent at 17,241.98 points and the 50-share NSE index rose 0.18 percent at 5,243.60.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)