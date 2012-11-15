MUMBAI Nov 15 India's benchmark index fell for a fifth consecutive session on Thursday to a two-week low as concerns about protracted negotiations to avoid a U.S. "fiscal cliff" hit software services exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys .

The BSE Index provisionally fell 0.79 percent, or 147.50 points, to 18,471.37 points, marking its lowest close since Oct. 30.

The NSE index lost 0.63 percent, or 35.95 points, to 5,631 points.

TCS fell 2.4 percent, while Infosys fell 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)