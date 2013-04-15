MUMBAI, April 15 Indian shares rose on Monday, recovering from steep falls in the previous session, after lower-than-expected inflation data and stumbling crude and gold prices cemented hopes the central bank would cut interest rates next month.

Lenders led gainers on hopes that loan growth would pick-up if the Reserve Bank of India cuts rates on May 3 for a third time this year. State Bank of India rose 2.8 percent, while Bank of Baroda gained 3.1 percent.

The main share index provisionally rose 0.5 percent, or 92.07 points, to 18,334.63.

The 50-share NSE index gained 0.72 percent, or 39.85 points, to 5,568.40. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)