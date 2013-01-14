* BSE index gains 1.23 pct; NSE ends 1.22 pct higher
* India's BSE to rise to 21,700 by year end-Nomura
* Infosys, TCS extend gains for a second day
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Jan 14 Indian's main indexes rose more
than 1 percent on Monday to two-year highs after a
slower-than-expected rise in inflation cemented hopes the
central bank will cut interest rates later this month, boosting
banks and property shares such as DLF.
Sentiment was also supported after India delayed the
implementation of controversial rules on tax avoidance to 2016,
helping remove uncertainty about whether foreign investors would
continue their strong buying of domestic equities.
Infosys rallied for a second session to a
nine-month high after some brokerages including Barclays
upgraded their ratings on the stock following its
better-than-expected earnings and revenue guidance.
"The enthusiasm with regards to reforms continuing, lower
inflation and tepid industrial growth are making way for rate
cut, which have led to a rally in the market," said Kaushik
Dani, fund manager at Peerless Mutual Fund.
The benchmark BSE index rose 1.23 percent, or
242.77 points, to end at 19,906.41, its highest close since Jan.
6, 2011, and its biggest single-day percentage gain since Nov.
29, 2012.
The broader NSE index rose 1.22 percent, or 72.75
points, to end at 6,024.05, closing above the psychologically
important 6,000 level and matching the same milestones as those
for the BSE.
Nomura said it expects the BSE index to touch
21,700 by the end of 2013, on the back of positive factors
including potential rate cuts, easier domestic liquidity and
reform momentum.
However, Nomura warned risks could include a "broken" capex
cycle, weak government finances, and a poor external account.
Gains on Monday were sparked by data showing India's
headline inflation slowed to its lowest level in three years.
Analysts now expect at least a 25 basis point rate cut by the
Reserve Bank of India at its policy review on Jan. 29.
Rate-sensitive stocks led gainers, with real estate
developer DLF jumping 7.3 percent, marking its biggest
single-day percentage gain since October 28, 2011, helped as
well by J.P.Morgan's upgrade to "overweight" from "neutral"
The investment bank said DLF stands to benefit from debt
reduction and the launch of luxury projects in Gurgaon, a suburb
of New Delhi.
Among banks, ICICI Bank gained 1.9 percent, while
State Bank of India rose 0.4 percent.
Infosys Ltd rose 3.5 percent, after already
gaining nearly 17 percent on Friday. CLSA, J.P.Morgan and
Barclays Capital were among the banks that upgraded the stock
following its earnings results.
Rival Tata Consultancy Services gained 2.15 percent
ahead of its October-December earnings results due later in the
day.
ITC gained 1.7 percent after Goldman Sachs said a
recent correction in shares of the cigarette maker is overdone,
and that the cigarette maker has "robust" pricing power and will
benefit from the launch of new cigarettes.
However, among stocks that fell, Jaiprakash Power Ventures
Ltd shares dropped 4.6 percent on fears of equity
dilution after its board approved raising up to 35 billion
rupees.
