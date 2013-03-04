(Refiles to fix typo in paragraph one) * BSE index falls 0.21 pct; NSE ends 0.37 pct lower * Global cues, RBI policy to decide near-term trend * Cement manufacturers fall on fears of declining sales By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Mar 4 Indian shares fell to near 3-month lows on Monday as global risk aversion sparked broad-based selling in domestic blue chips, including in Larsen & Toubro and Maruti Suzuki, at a time when sentiment is already weak. European shares, the euro and oil prices all fell on Monday as political stalemate in the U.S. and Italy and China's plans for tighter controls on its property sector hit sentiment. The global uncertainty has come on the heels of broad disappointment over the 2013/14 budget unveiled on Thursday and weak October-December growth data, with investors expecting a rebound in markets if the Reserve Bank of India cuts interest rates later this month. "After an ordinary budget, RBI policy would certainly be the next trigger to watch, but risks have gone up marginally in US and Europe, which will have implications on allocations towards India as well," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at IDBI Federal Life Insurance, who oversees 29 billion rupees in assets. Slowing growth and ballooning deficit are also hurting the market sentiment, Srivastava added. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.21 percent, or 40.56 points, to end at 18,877.96, near its lowest close since Nov. 27 hit on Thursday. The broader NSE index fell 0.37 percent, or 21.20 points, to end at 5,698.50, closing below the psychologically important 5,700 level. A global risk-off mood sparked some broad selling in blue chips, including in Larsen & Toubro Ltd, which fell 2.55 percent, and Maruti Suzuki India, which ended down 1.8 percent. Shares in India's cement manufacturers fell on fears that a series of diesel price increases could hit February sales and margins, with some dealers citing market whispers of a 15-18 percent decline in sales last month. Ambuja Cements Ltd fell 2.9 percent, ACC Ltd ended down 3.6 percent and UltraTech Cement Ltd declined 2 percent. Bajaj Auto ended 1.9 percent lower after the company reported a 3 percent fall in its sales for the month of February. Shares in hydropower utility NHPC Ltd slumped 24.1 percent, after falling as much as 29.9 percent earlier to a five-month low, with brokers citing heavy selling by some institutional and high net-worth investors. However, shares in Reliance Industries gained 0.3 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "underweight," citing an improving operating environment across its core businesses. Tata Motors gained 0.5 percent as unit Jaguar Land Rover is investigating the potential of manufacturing cars in India to build on its growth in emerging markets. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro drops to session low vs dollar after Sentix data * Brent slips towards $110 on U.S. fiscal worries * Euro, shares, oil fall on political, growth fears * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Jijo Jacob)