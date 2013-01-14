MUMBAI, Jan 14 India's benchmark BSE index rose as much as 1 percent on Monday after the country deferred implementation of controversial rules on tax avoidance until 2016 and after a slower-than-expect rise in inflation cemented hopes for an interest rate cut this month. The deferral of General Anti-Avoidance Rules had been expected, but supported markets on a day in which data showed India's headline inflation rose at its slowest pace in three years. Property developer DLF gained as much as 6 percent on rate cut hopes and after J.P Morgan upgraded the stock, citing an improving earnings outlook and debt reduction. India's BSE index rose 0.9 percent as of 0741 GMT, while the broader NSE index rose 0.9 percent. DLF shares were up 5.9 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra, Abhishek Vishnoi)