MUMBAI Feb 29 Indian shares lost early gains to provisionally end marginally higher on Wednesday after data showed the economy in the October-December period grew at its slowest pace in 11 quarters.

The main 30-share benchmark index provisionally rose 0.05 percent, or 9.13 points, to 17,740.25, with 14 of its components advancing.

The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 0.15 percent higher at 5,383.5. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)