MUMBAI, April 15 India's broader NSE index fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, provisionally marking its biggest fall since March 3, as interest-rate sensitive shares such as HDFC fell after wholesale inflation accelerated much more than expected.

The NSE index provisionally fell 0.64 percent, potentially its biggest single day percentage fall since March 3. The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.64 percent.

Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd provisionally fell 3.4 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam)