MUMBAI, June 30 Indian shares rose on Tuesday, snapping a two-day losing streak, as window-dressing at the end of the month and the quarter propped up shares even as overall sentiment remained weak because of continued concerns about a Greek default.

India's broader NSE index rose 0.6 percent, while the benchmark BSE index gained 0.49 percent.

Among individual gainers ITC Ltd rose 1.68 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gained 2.95 percent.

But the NSE fell 0.77 percent for the month, which was marked by a second consecutive monthly sales by foreign investors. That sent the index down 1.44 percent for April-June, the first quarterly fall since July-September 2013 when India was in the midst of a currency crisis.

India's BSE index fell 0.17 percent in June and declined 0.63 percent for the April-June quarter.

