Indian shares extended gains after India's finance minister said
holders of P-notes, or popular derivative products, would have
no tax liability, but analysts said markets needed more clarity
about the wider tax stance for foreign investors.
Analysts said the uncertainty about taxation for foreign
investors extended beyond participatory notes, or P-notes, which
are derivative products sold to overseas investors that mimic
the performance of an underlying Indian security.
A couple of recent provisions announced by the government
has raised fears a broad swath of foreign investors could be
taxed, from buyers of funds and exchange traded funds to P-note
holders.
"Clarification is required on FII taxation, not just P-note
holders," said Vivek Mahajan, head of research at Aditya Birla
Money.
"Clarification should come in soon. (The) government should
not leave things to market interpretation."
The 30-share benchmark BSE index rose 1.7 percent,
while the 50-share Nifty index gained 1.9 percent.
Foreign investors have sold a net of around 11 billion
ruppes ($215 million) in the week to Thursday, according to
provisional stock exchange data.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra)