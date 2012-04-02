Indian shares kicked off the second quarter flat, as gains in
state-run banks after they sold shares to the government at
above-market prices were offset by falls in Reliance Industries
shares due to concerns about its January to March earnings.
State Bank of India rose 0.65 percent to 2,109.90
rupees after saying on Friday it had approved the issuance and
allotment of 36 million shares at 2,191.69 rupees per share to
the Indian government.
Meanwhile, Union Bank of India gained 0.9 percent
after saying it had received 6.5 billion rupees from state-run
Life Insurance Corporation of India, having allotted 2.6 million
shares at a premium.
The actions were part of previously announced plans by the
government to inject capital into state-run lenders.
But offseting broader gains, Reliance Industries
lost 1.3 percent, with traders citing fears about its latest
fiscal Q4 earnings, due to pressure on its refining margins and
reduced output from its KG-D6 gas blocks.
The main 30-share BSE index was up 0.1 percent,
while the 50-share Nifty index was flat.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by
Rafael Nam)