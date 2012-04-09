MUMBAI, April 9 Indian shares fell on Monday as banks declined after deposit growth fell short of Reserve Bank of India's projections in the last fiscal year, while Reliance Industries was hit by yet one more analyst downgrade.

Falls in Indian shares outpaced the 0.7 percent decline in the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index on a day marked by the sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs growth reported on Friday.

Domestic markets re-opened after closing on Thursday and Friday.

The 50-share Nifty lost 1.2 percent, while the 30-share BSE index fell 1.3 percent.

Banks were among the top decliners, with ICICI Bank down 2.3 percent, while State Bank Of India lost 1.8 percent.

Reliance Industries fell 1.4 percent after brokerage Kotak trimmed its target on the stock to 800 rupees from 830 rupees to reflect lower refining margins and concerns about the company's long-term output from its KG D6 block. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)