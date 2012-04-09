MUMBAI, April 9 Indian shares fell on Monday as
banks declined after deposit growth fell short of Reserve Bank
of India's projections in the last fiscal year, while Reliance
Industries was hit by yet one more analyst downgrade.
Falls in Indian shares outpaced the 0.7 percent decline in
the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index on a day
marked by the sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs growth reported on
Friday.
Domestic markets re-opened after closing on Thursday and
Friday.
The 50-share Nifty lost 1.2 percent, while the
30-share BSE index fell 1.3 percent.
Banks were among the top decliners, with ICICI Bank
down 2.3 percent, while State Bank Of India
lost 1.8 percent.
Reliance Industries fell 1.4 percent after
brokerage Kotak trimmed its target on the stock to 800 rupees
from 830 rupees to reflect lower refining margins and concerns
about the company's long-term output from its KG D6 block.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)