India's main indexes headed for their biggest daily falls in two
weeks as banking stocks were hit by fears about slowing deposit
growth, while Reliance Industries dropped after Kotak became the
latest brokerage to cut its earnings forecasts for the stock.
A rise in global risk aversion further contributed to the
falls, after the weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday
raised concerns about the outlook for the world's largest
economy.
Traders, returning after domestic markets were closed on
Thursday and Friday, also cited caution ahead of key events this
week, including industrial output data on Thursday and Infosys'
earnings on Friday.
The broader BSE index lost 1.4 percent, heading for
its biggest fall since March 26, while the Nifty was
down 1.5 percent.
Among banks, ICICI Bank fell 2.3 percent, while
State Bank Of India lost 2.3 percent.
Reliance Industries fell 0.8 percent.
