MUMBAI, April 9 India's indexes provisionally
posted their biggest daily fall in two weeks on Monday as banks
were hit by fears about slowing deposit growth, while capital
good stocks like Larsen & Toubro fell on fears industrial output
data due this week would weaken.
Traders, returning after domestic markets were closed on
Thursday and Friday, also cited caution ahead of other key
events this week, including Infosys' earnings on
Friday.
State bank of India provisionally closed 3.2
percent lower.
L&T provisionally closed 3.61 percent down while
BHEL fell 4.42 percent.
The country's main 30-share BSE index provisionally
closed down 1.51 percent at 17,221.14 points and the 50-share
NSE index 1.66 p e rcent at 5234.40.
Those falls, if held, would make them the biggest falls
since March 26 for both indexes.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by
Rafael Nam)