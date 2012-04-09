* Indian indexes fall by most in two weeks
* Banks hit by deposit growth worries
* Focus turns to industrial output, Infosys, inflation
By Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra
MUMBAI, April 9 India's indexes posted their
biggest daily falls in two weeks on Monday as banks were hit by
fears about slowing deposit growth, while capital good stocks
like Larsen & Toubro fell on fears industrial output data due
this week would weaken.
Traders, returning after domestic markets were closed on
Thursday and Friday, also cited caution ahead of other key
events this week, including Infosys' earnings and
inflation data on Friday.
Investors are also keenly awaiting the Reserve Bank of India
policy meeting on April 17. India's BSE index has
fallen nearly 4 percent since the central bank disappointed
investors by leaving rates on hold on March 15.
Expectations are split about whether the RBI will deliver a
cut in the repo rate this time, or whether it will find it more
urgent to deal with liquidity shortages by again targeting the
cash reserve ratio after two previous cuts this year.
"Markets are pre-empting weak IIP and inflation data,"
Ambareesh Baliga, COO at Way2Wealth s aid, referring to
industrial output.
"On monetary policy the expectation is now there will be no
change (in repo rates)," Baliga added.
The country's main 30-share BSE index closed down
1.51 percent at 17,222.14 points and the 50-share NSE index
1.66 percent at 5,234.40.
Those falls outpaced the 0.8 percent falls in the MSCI index
for Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, as the region
was hit by worries about the U.S. economy after Friday's
slower-than-expected jobs growth data.
Indian banking shares were among the top decliners after
deposit growth fell short of projections for the fiscal year
ended in March, as customers withdrawals contributed to an acute
liquidity crunch in the sector.
Net interest margins in the sector could be hit as banks may
have to raise the rates offered on deposits to retain customers,
analysts said, as customers prefer physical assets to financial
ones in order to counter high inflation.
State Bank of India fell 2.87 percent while
private lender ICICI Bank fell 2.61 percent.
Shares in power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
and engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen &
Toubro dropped amid expectations for weak February
industrial output data due on Thursday.
The uncertainty about the data sparked a round of
profit-taking in the two stocks after both recently outperformed
the Nifty's gains of 0.5 percent last week.
BHEL shares ended 4.3 percent lower after surging 6.4
percent last week. Larsen & Toubro slipped 3.5 percent.
But Ranbaxy Laboratories rose 3.99 percent after
brokerage Macquarie said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
was "likely" to approve next month the distribution of acne
medicine CIP-Isotretinoin in the United States.
Macquarie did not specify sources for its prediction, but
noted such an approval could lead Ranbaxy to gain a 20-25
percent market share in the segment, making it a $120-160
million product.
Shares of tyre manufacturers gained after India extended
anti-dumping duties on certain types of tyres from China and
Thailand until Oct. 7, according to a notice from the Ministry
of Finance. Apollo Tyres ended up 1.3 percent.
