MUMBAI, April 10 Indian shares were flat to
higher as banks recovered after recent steep falls, though oil
and gas stocks dropped after a directive from a government
regulator to cut gas tariffs in New Delhi raised fears that
similar actions would follow.
A banking sub-sector lost 2.9 percent over the
previous two trading sessions, hit by a combination of worries
about earnings and uncertainty about interest rates ahead of the
central bank meeting next week.
State Bank of India gained 1.2 percent, while ICICI
Bank advanced 0.4 percent.
However, gas utility stocks dropped after the Petroleum and
Natural Gas Regulatory Board directed Indraprastha Gas (IGL)
to cut tariffs for certain types of gas in New Delhi
in a bid to reduce prices for consumers.
That sparked fears about similar directives to other gas
companies, traders said.
"Such a drastic reduction in tariffs for IGL, apart from
raising concerns for the company, will also likely raise
concerns for possible tariff cuts for networks where tariffs are
not yet determined," Nomura said in a note to clients.
IGL dropped as much as 46 percent to 187.70 rupees, the
lowest since December 2009. Shares were last trading down 30
percent.
Among other gas utilities GAIL India was down 3.1
percent, Gujarat Gas lost 7 percent, Petronet LNG
declined 4.3 percent, and Gujarat State Petronet
was down 7.9 percent.
The 50-share Nifty gained 0.2 percent, while the
30-share BSE index rose 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafel Nam)