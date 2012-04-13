MUMBAI, April 13 India's benchmark indexes fell on Friday, due to selling pressure on IT stocks led by Infosys Ltd after its guidance of 8-10 growth in dollar revenue for the next fiscal year missed the market's estimates.

Infosys ended down 12.82 percent, contributing 204 points to the decline in the benchmark BSE index.

A fall in European shares on lower-than-expected Chinese growth data also dampened mood.

The country's main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed down 1.5 percent at 17,076.24 points and the 50-share NSE index 1.48 percent to 5,198.55 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)