MUMBAI, April 13 India's benchmark indexes fell
on Friday, due to selling pressure on IT stocks led by Infosys
Ltd after its guidance of 8-10 growth in dollar
revenue for the next fiscal year missed the market's estimates.
Infosys ended down 12.82 percent, contributing 204 points to
the decline in the benchmark BSE index.
A fall in European shares on lower-than-expected Chinese
growth data also dampened mood.
The country's main 30-share BSE index provisionally
closed down 1.5 percent at 17,076.24 points and the 50-share NSE
index 1.48 percent to 5,198.55 points.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)