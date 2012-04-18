* Indexes edge up after paring earlier, bigger advances

* Autos sub-index hits all-time high on sales hopes

* Caution to prevail due to RBI rate cut doubts

By Manoj Dharra

MUMBAI, April 18 Indian shares edged higher on Wednesday as auto makers advanced on hopes for lower costs for vehicle loans after the central bank cut interest rates, but doubts about future monetary easing led to profit-taking in recent out-performers.

Indian markets face a number of challenges ahead, including worries that high oil prices and big borrowing plans from the government could prevent inflation from falling too much at a time when growth is slowing.

That could prevent continued gains in India's main indexes, after the main BSE index edged up enough on Wednesday to book its highest close since April 4.

"We don't know when the next interest rate cut is going to happen," said Sandeep J Shah, CEO of Sampriti Capital, adding that markets would now focus on earnings results, among other factors.

India's main 30-share BSE index pared earlier gains to end up just 0.2 percent at 17,392.39 points, while the broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.19 percent at 5,300 points.

Auto makers helped keep the indexes in the black, with a BSE sub-index rising to an intraday record high on hopes that the cost of purchasing a vehicle will come down, boosting sales.

These expectations rose after the central bank cut the repo rate by a more-than-expected 50 basis points on Tuesday.

Car sales in India rose just 2.2 percent in the fiscal year that ended in March, marking a three year low.

Tata Motors rose 2.7 percent, after earlier hitting a record high of 311.25 rupees.

Shares were also helped after brokerage Sharekhan said the auto maker's $490 million zero coupon convertible bonds were "in the money" for investors, saving Tata potentially costly redemption payments.

Bajaj Auto ended 2.6 percent up, while Mahindra and Mahindra rose 1.14 percent

Also among gainers, HDFC Bank added 1.4 percent after it posted a better-than-expected 30.3 percent profit surge in its latest quarter, and after predicting stronger credit growth and lower provisioning for loan losses..

Shares in cement majors Ambuja Cements gained 2.9 percent, while ACC added 3.4 percent, on optimism they will report solid earnings results on Thursday.

But some of the recent out-performers fell. ITC lost 1.9 percent, on profit-taking after a 10 percent rally in the last six sessions, a winning run that outperformed the 1.06 percent gain in NSE index during that period.

Also falling, Exide Industries lost 5.2 percent after the company cut prices for some of its batteries, which traders saw as a measure intended to sacrifice profit margins by boosting sluggish sales.

