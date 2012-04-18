* Indexes edge up after paring earlier, bigger advances
* Autos sub-index hits all-time high on sales hopes
* Caution to prevail due to RBI rate cut doubts
By Manoj Dharra
MUMBAI, April 18 Indian shares edged higher on
Wednesday as auto makers advanced on hopes for lower costs for
vehicle loans after the central bank cut interest rates, but
doubts about future monetary easing led to profit-taking in
recent out-performers.
Indian markets face a number of challenges ahead, including
worries that high oil prices and big borrowing plans from the
government could prevent inflation from falling too much at a
time when growth is slowing.
That could prevent continued gains in India's main indexes,
after the main BSE index edged up enough on Wednesday to
book its highest close since April 4.
"We don't know when the next interest rate cut is going to
happen," said Sandeep J Shah, CEO of Sampriti Capital, adding
that markets would now focus on earnings results, among other
factors.
India's main 30-share BSE index pared earlier gains to end
up just 0.2 percent at 17,392.39 points, while the broader
50-share NSE index rose 0.19 percent at 5,300 points.
Auto makers helped keep the indexes in the black, with a BSE
sub-index rising to an intraday record high on hopes
that the cost of purchasing a vehicle will come down, boosting
sales.
These expectations rose after the central bank cut the repo
rate by a more-than-expected 50 basis points on Tuesday.
Car sales in India rose just 2.2 percent in the fiscal year
that ended in March, marking a three year low.
Tata Motors rose 2.7 percent, after earlier
hitting a record high of 311.25 rupees.
Shares were also helped after brokerage Sharekhan said the
auto maker's $490 million zero coupon convertible bonds were "in
the money" for investors, saving Tata potentially costly
redemption payments.
Bajaj Auto ended 2.6 percent up, while Mahindra
and Mahindra rose 1.14 percent
Also among gainers, HDFC Bank added 1.4 percent
after it posted a better-than-expected 30.3 percent profit surge
in its latest quarter, and after predicting stronger credit
growth and lower provisioning for loan losses..
Shares in cement majors Ambuja Cements gained 2.9
percent, while ACC added 3.4 percent, on optimism they
will report solid earnings results on Thursday.
But some of the recent out-performers fell. ITC
lost 1.9 percent, on profit-taking after a 10 percent rally in
the last six sessions, a winning run that outperformed the 1.06
percent gain in NSE index during that period.
Also falling, Exide Industries lost 5.2 percent
after the company cut prices for some of its batteries, which
traders saw as a measure intended to sacrifice profit margins by
boosting sluggish sales.
(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael
Nam)