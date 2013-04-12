MUMBAI, April 12 Indian shares provisionally fell to their lowest close in seven months on Friday after Infosys' lower-than-expected revenue guidance raised concerns about the outlook for the software services exporting sector.

The main share index provisionally fell 1.7 percent to its lowest close since Sept. 13, 2012. The 50-share NSE index fell 1.2 percent.

Infosys Ltd provisionally fell 22.1 percent, marking its biggest single-day fall since April 4, 2003. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)