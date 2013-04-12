Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
MUMBAI, April 12 Indian shares provisionally fell to their lowest close in seven months on Friday after Infosys' lower-than-expected revenue guidance raised concerns about the outlook for the software services exporting sector.
The main share index provisionally fell 1.7 percent to its lowest close since Sept. 13, 2012. The 50-share NSE index fell 1.2 percent.
Infosys Ltd provisionally fell 22.1 percent, marking its biggest single-day fall since April 4, 2003. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: