MUMBAI May 23 India's NSE index futures fell as much as 2.2 percent on Thursday as the prospect of an end to the U.S. stimulus programme and a weak China manufacturing survey has sparked concerns about foreign investor selling.

Domestic falls tracked lower Asian shares, with a more than 7 percent fall in Japan's Nikkei share average and a more than 2 percent decline in the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index.

NSE index May 2013 futures were down 2.1 percent as of 0621 GMT. The cash NSE index was down 1.8 percent, while the BSE index was down 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)