MUMBAI, June 4 India's NSE index fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday amid volatile trading as concerns the central bank would no longer cut interest rates this year continued to sour sentiment, especially for rate-sensitive stocks.

The index declined as much as 0.96 percent to a session low of 8,056.75 before closing down 0.05 percent. The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.09 percent.

ICICI Bank fell 2.13 percent, its fourth straight session of losses, as analysts cited concerns over the bank's loan exposure to the property sector.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)