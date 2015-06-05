MUMBAI, June 5 India's NSE index fell for a fifth consecutive session on Friday to post its worst weekly fall since December 2011, continuing to reel after a forecast for weaker-than-expected monsoon raised fears the central bank would not cut rates again this year.

Share markets have accelerated losses since the forecast on Tuesday, which came on the day the Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates by 25 basis points but warned that future easing would depend on how the monsoon impacts domestic inflation.

The broader NSE fell 0.2 percent to 8,114.70 on Friday, bringing its weekly loss to 3.78 percent - the biggest since a 4.4 percent fall in December 2011.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.17 percent to 26,768.49, down 3.81 percent for the week, the biggest weekly fall since a 3.89 percent decline in December 2014. (Reporting by Rafael Nam and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)