MUMBAI Feb 26 India's main stock indexes fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday on widespread profit-taking in blue chips such as ICICI Bank and Tata Motors ahead of the 2013/14 budget to be unveiled on Thursday.

The NSE index fell 1 percent to below 5,800 points for the first time since Nov. 29, 2012.

The BSE index was down 0.95 percent.

ICICI Bank Ltd fell 2.7 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd dropped 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)