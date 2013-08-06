MUMBAI Aug 6 India's NSE stock index fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday as shares in lenders such as Yes Bank slumped on fears the central bank would announce new cash-draining measures to defend the rupee after it hit a record low.

Yes Bank was down 6.3 percent, while both HDFC Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd fell 3.7 percent.

The NSE index was down 2.17 percent, while the benchmark BSE index fell 2.04 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)