BRIEF-India's Force Motors May domestic total sales 1967 units
* May domestic total sales of 1,967 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Sept 17 India's main indexes rose in pre-open trade on Monday after the government announced additional reform measures, including the opening up of the aviation sector to foreign direct investment.
The benchmark BSE stock index gained 0.8 percent, while the NSE stock index rose 0.97 percent. Airline stocks surged, with Spicejet Ltd up 15.4 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Ryan Woo)
June 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 33 bids for 116 billion rupees ($1.80 billion) at its two-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)